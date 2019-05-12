Denise M. Erdmann

April 16, 1952 - May 10, 2019

STURTEVANT- Denise M. Erdmann (nee Scheel), 67, passed away May 10, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

She was born April 16, 1952 to Donald and Dorothy (nee Newman) Scheel in Minnesota. Denise was a welcome site for decades at both Hardee's and Burger King. Denise was involved in Girl Scouts with her daughters as they grew up and family was always most important to her. After retirement she was able to start traveling and she enjoyed every minute of it. She will be remembered as a good listener and a great friend. She had a quick, dry sense of humor and was so much fun to be around. You just didn't want to get on her bad side!

Denise is survived by her daughters, Deanna (Neil Demant) Erdmann and Danielle Erdmann; grandchildren, Ace Demant, Darrah, Donovan, and Deven Rice; and her ex-husband, Dale Erdmann. She is also survived by her siblings, Dianna Kobishop, Jim Bailey, Jackie Stencil, and Michelle Kettleson.

Denise was preceded in death by her brother, Dan Scheel.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, May 13 from 5 – 7 pm at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home. Memorial service will begin at 7 pm.

Condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500