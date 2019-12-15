Dennis C. Running (1950 - 2019)
  • "Will sadly miss my longtime hunting and fishing partner...."
    - Donald Cole
Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Obituary
Dennis C. Running

June 26, 1950 - December 6, 2019

RACINE - Dennis C. Running, also known as "Electric Eye", "Cash", "Dirty Dennis," age 69, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at his daughters home.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 16, 2019, 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the funeral home from 1:00 pm until time of service at 3:00 pm.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

