Dennis E. Findley

September 22, 1943 - August 18, 2019

RACINE - Dennis E. Findley, age 75, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha. He was born in Chicago, IL, September 22, 1943, daughter of the late Edward and Doris (Nee: Dodge) Findley.

He was united in marriage to Deborah A. Robers who preceded him in death. Dennis was employed by Novak Appliance for many years. An avid bowler and fisherman, Dennis also enjoyed playing schafskopf at the Eagles Nest.

Survivors include his daughter, Rebecca (Charles) Hellen; his five grandchildren, Aiden, Asiah, Gabriel, Kaitlyn, and Jacob; siblings, Nancy (Lee) Miller, Guy (Deb) Findley, Toby (Nancy) Findley; sister-in-law, Judy Findley; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his brother, Martin Findley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 364 S. Cambridge St., Wautoma, WI. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the Church from 9:30 am until time of service at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to have been suggested.

LEIKNESS FUNERAL HOME

358 South Oxford Street Wautoma, WI 54982

Tel (920)787-3746

Please send condolences to

www.leiknessfuneralhome.com