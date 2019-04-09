Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis G. Mortensen.

Dennis G. Mortensen

July 11, 1942 – April 7, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Dennis G. Mortensen, age 76, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, April 7, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Services celebrating Denny's life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. Private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Please see Wednesday's newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com