Dennis G. Mortensen
July 11, 1942 – April 7, 2019
MOUNT PLEASANT – Dennis Gilbert Mortensen, age 76, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, April 7, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Services celebrating Denny's life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Rev. Stephen E. Jennings officiating. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. Private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to the Merrillan Lions Club or Racine Eagles Club have been suggested.
