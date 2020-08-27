1/1
Dennis James Zlosel
1955 - 2020
Dennis James Zlosel

January 14, 1955 - August 19, 2020

Dennis James Zlosel, 65, husband of Mary McKitterick Zlosel, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Born in Sheboygan, WI, he was the son of the late Milan and Wanda Bulitz Zlosel.

Retired from sales and marketing with S.C. Johnson Company, he and Mary traveled before settling in Georgetown. He enjoyed golf, cycling and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

In addition to his wife of 35 years, he is survived by his children, Jessica Zlosel, Charlotte, NC and Nicholas Zlosel, Dubuque, IA; as well as his brother, David Zlosel, State College, PA.

A memorial service will be held later with family in Chicago. Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. To share a remembrance or offer condolences to the family, please visit www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
