Dennis K. Yanny

December 22, 1942 - July 21, 2020

Dennis K. Yanny, 77, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Dennis was born on December 22, 1942 to Elwyn and Rosella (nee Heiligenthal) Yanny in Burlington. His early life was spent in Burlington where he graduated from Burlington High School "Class of 61". Following high school, he attended and graduated from Cardinal Stritch College. On August 17, 1963 he was united in marriage to Barbara L. Eisenbart in Burlington. Following their marriage, they resided in Milwaukee until 1977 when they moved back to the Burlington area. Dennis was employed by Miller Brewing Company for many years starting as a office worker and retiring as a Production Inventory Analyst. Dennis was a charter member of the St. Francis Jaycees, International Senator for the Jaycees, member of the Lions Club from 1996 through 2006 serving as past president and other officer positions. He volunteered at Aurora Burlington Memorial Hospital since 2010.

Dennis enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hunt with family members and also his "Up Nort" crew. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Barb, children Brad (Diana) Yanny of Jacksonville Beach, FL and Lisa (Jesse) Padron of De Pere, WI, grandchildren: Louise (Mike) Padron-Brady, Jordan Humblet, Jacob (Meyhlou) Humblet, Lucas Humblet, Nate Padron and Samantha Beane, great-grandchildren: Maya, Evie, Garrett and Elyse on the way. He is further survived by his siblings: Bernie (Barb) Yanny, Diana (Jack Daniels) Schiller, Terry (Linda) Yanny, Pamela Woodruff, Andy Yanny, Elwyn Yanny, Tom (Kathy) Ferguson, Ken( Connie) Ferguson, Patty (Bill) Gilbertson and Rod Ferguson, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert and Jerry Ferguson, a sister-in-law Pat Ferguson, and a brother-in-law Ron Schiller.

Memorials in Honor of Dennis may be made to the favorite charity of your choice.

Dennis's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and ICU staff at Aurora Memorial Hospital-Burlington, for their care and compassion.

Dennis believed that "Service to humanity is the best work of life".

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 3:00pm at the Schuette- Daniels Funeral Home with Greg Watling officiating. Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Saturday, September 5 from 11:00am until 3:00pm, at the funeral home.

