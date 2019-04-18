Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Keith Hardt.

Dennis Keith Hardt

October 18, 1946 - April 14, 2019

Dennis Keith Hardt, 72, passed away peacefully at Ridgewood Care Center on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

He was born on October 18, 1946 the son of the late John and Betty (NEE: Neuendorf) Hardt. Dennis will be deeply missed by his wife Terry (Timo) Hardt and son Christopher Hardt. He will be missed by brother Gary (Sandy)Hardt, and brother and sister-in-laws Ron (Penny) Timo, Tom (Mary) Peterson, Norman Timo, and Herb (Julie) Timo, as well as mother-in-law Norma Timo. Dennis is survived by many nieces, nephews, plus special friend Grizzly. Dennis is preceded in death by both his grandparents, parents, and many aunts and uncles.

Funeral services celebrating Dennis' life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Living Faith Lutheran Church (2915 Wright Ave) at 2 p.m. The family will receive guests on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will take place Monday, April 22, 2019 at Graceland Cemetery (3547 Osborne Blvd) at 10 a.m.

A heartfelt note of thanks to all the staff at Ridgewood Care Center and Season Hospice for their care of Dennis.

