Dennis Kerkowski

March 1, 1947 – July 29, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Dennis Edward Kerkowski, 72, received the promise of eternal life on Monday, July 29, 2019.

A celebration of Dennis' life will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, 5:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 3:00pm until the time of the service.

Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM