Dennis Kerkowski (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Kerkowski.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dennis Kerkowski

March 1, 1947 – July 29, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Dennis Edward Kerkowski, 72, received the promise of eternal life on Monday, July 29, 2019.

A celebration of Dennis' life will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, 5:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 3:00pm until the time of the service.

Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM
Published in Racine Journal Times on Aug. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.