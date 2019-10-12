Dennis L. Valukas

April 27, 1942 – October 10, 2019

RACINE – Dennis Lee Valukas, age 77, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Thursday, October 10, 2019.

Dennis was born in Racine on April 27, 1942. On March 26, 1983 he was united in marriage with his loving wife Eileen. During his career, Dennis was employed by AMC, Interlake Steel and Racine Plating, from where he retired as a foreman in 2004.

Dennis was a longtime member and officer of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #281. Among his interests, he enjoyed watching classic & war movies, fishing, going to Arlington Raceway, watching the Packers and took great pride in his lawn. The most important people to Dennis were his wife Eileen, his son John and daughter Emily. He also took great pride in his grandchildren. Dennis was a proud & devoted family man who cherished spending time with all of his loved ones.

Surviving are his devoted wife, Eileen; son, John (Amy) Valukas; daughter, Emily Valukas; grandchildren, Sydney, Ashleigh (Dylan), Leslie, Lauren & Logan Valukas; Andy, Alexandria & Josh (Andrea) Hintz; sister, Joanne (Doug) Lantz; sisters-in-laws & brothers-in-laws, Linda Veldman, Daniel (Marilyn) Romenesko, Denise Romenesko, Melita (Lowell) Prickett, Mary (John) Meyer, Walter (Cindy) Romenesko & Nora (Bryan) Snyder, good family friend, Mary Ann McGinn, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Dennis was preceded in death by his mother, Edna Valukas, brother, Don Valukas; sisters, Joyce (Jerry) Wainwright, Janice Moore & Jackie Valukas; Eileen's parents, Monroe & Lenora Romenesko; and brother-in-law, Thomas VanRooy.

A memorial service celebrating Dennis's life will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 6:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Warren D. Williams officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Dr. Joel Niebuhr, Dr. Robert Gullberg, Leah N.P. & the ICU staff of Ascension All Saints for the compassionate care and support given in our time of need. May God bless all of you!

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com