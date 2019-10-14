Dennis L. Valukas (1942 - 2019)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
Dennis L. Valukas

April 27, 1942 – October 10, 2019

RACINE – Dennis Lee Valukas, age 77, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Thursday, October 10, 2019.

A memorial service celebrating Dennis's life will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 6:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Warren D. Williams officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Oct. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.