Dennis L. Valukas
April 27, 1942 – October 10, 2019
RACINE – Dennis Lee Valukas, age 77, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
A memorial service celebrating Dennis's life will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 6:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Warren D. Williams officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm.
