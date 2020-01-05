Dennis M. Reff

February 9, 1954 - December 23, 2019

RACINE - Dennis M. Reff, age 65. Passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 9, 1954 son of the late Russell and Marion (Nee: Silvasi) Reff.

Dennis was a graduate of William Horlick High School, "Class of 1972". In his earlier years he was employed by Young Radiator until their closing. He then moved to Las Vegas working at various casinos. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Very talented with woodworking, he would create furniture pieces to handmade clocks. He always loved a good bargain from rummage sales or thrift stores, in fact his dream was to own a thrift store. He enjoyed cooking and above all spending time with his family.

Surviving are his children, Paul, Jennifer and Eric; brothers and sisters, David (Maria) Reff, Robert (Ellen) Reff, Sheryll Williams, Daniel Reff (Sue Motszko), Julie (Luke) Morgan, Marie Kressig, Jeffrey Reff; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he also was preceded in death by his brother Russell, brothers-in-law, Daniel Williams Jon Kressig.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday January 10, 2020, 11:00 AM at the funeral home, relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation, Friday at 10:00 until time of service. Private interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. Hwy 32.

