Dennis Mentch

1963 - 2019

Beloved parent, brother, uncle and friend Dennis Mentch ,56, passed very young and unexpectedly at home. Preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Dorothy Mentch. Survived by son Eric Mentch; siblings Donna Despins, Denise Zielinski, David Mentch, Danny Mentch, Diane Penzkowski, Debbie Casperson; nieces and nephews; friends; and co-workers.

All welcome to share love and support to his survivors at Memorial Service January 3, 2020, 4-6:30 PM, Hartford Recreation Center, 125 N. Rural St. Hartford, WI 53027.

Gifts of condolence, thankfully accepted, to his son Eric at the Memorial or be sent to Kim Mentch, 1775 Timber Ridge Lane, Apt 5303, Oak Creek, WI 53154 who will be collecting for Eric.