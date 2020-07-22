1/1
Dennis Michael Cooke
1972 - 2020
Dennis Michael Cooke

July 23, 1972 - July 2, 2020

OF RACINE - Dennis M. Cooke, age 47, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Cincinnati, OH on July 23, 1972, son of Dwight and Rhonda (Nee: Short) Cooke.

A true of patriot of his country, Dennis proudly served in the US Navy during Desert Storm. He was employed as a butcher at various grocery stores, through the years. He had strong political convictions and was a true sci-fi fanatic. Above all, he cherished time with his family and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his children, Chelsea (Sam) Currens, Courtney Cooke (fiancé, Jacob Randell) and Patrick Cooke; his father, Dwight Cooke; brothers, Douglas Cooke, David (Mary) Cooke; former wife and dear friend, Jennifer S. Cooke; his furry companions, his dog "The Dude" and his cat "Boba"; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rhonda Cooke and his grandparents.

Relatives and friends are welcome to meet and greet Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the funeral home from 1:00 until 3:00 PM. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Memorials to the Disabled American Veterans have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
