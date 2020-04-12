Dennis S. Londre

February 28, 1951 - April 6, 2020

RACINE – Dennis S. Londre, 69, passed away at Ascension Healthcare-Franklin on Tuesday, April 6, 2020.

Dennis was born in Racine on February 28, 1951 to the late Lester and Florence (nee, Krueger) Londre. He was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School after which he started working for Styberg Engineering. He worked his entire career at Styberg before retiring in 2013.

Survivors include his sons, Christopher (Sophorn) Londre and Michael (Leslie) Londre; grandchildren, Layla, Landon and Genevieve; brothers, Kent (Jennifer) Londre and Don (Cheryl King) Londre; and his sister, Sandie (Ron) Fisher. Dennis is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Londre; and his longtime significant other, Patricia Weinberg.

In keeping with Dennis's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family entombment service will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32 at a future date.

Thank you to the hospital staff that took such wonderful care of Dennis for us.

