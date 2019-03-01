Dennis Wayne Swindle Sr. November 19, 1946 - February 22, 2019 Dennis Wayne Swindle Sr., of Arlington, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born on November 19, 1946 in Highland Park, Illinois to Willie Homer Swindle and Viola Mae (Anderson) Swindle. Dennis aka Hotrod was a longtime resident of Racine, Wisconsin and a graduate from Wisconsin Academy. He served in the Army and fought in the Vietnam War. He was a sheet metal journeyman by trade, retired from the Ball Park in Arlington, and he was a die-hard Packer fan. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; and children, Dennis W. Swindle II, Sherry D. Swindle, Belinda Swindle Pizarro. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Olga H. Swindle of fifty-one years; children, Sabina Bishop and husband Rodney, Dennis W. Swindle Jr.; grandchildren, Olivia Bishop, Amber Bishop, Maia Pizarro, Jaycie Swindle, Rudy Swindle, Brianna Pizarro, Sara Swindle, Ethan Bishop, Isabella Pizarro, Angelina Pizarro; sister, Julaine Reiser, and brother-in-law Jim Reiser. Funeral mass for Dennis will be Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Arlington. Family will receive friends for visitation Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 6:00-8:00PM at Emerald Hills Funeral Home in Kennedale. Inurnment will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 1:00PM at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas.
