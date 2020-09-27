1/1
Diana L. (Vetter) Benson
1944 - 2020
Diana L. BensonNee: Vetter

August 17, 1944 - August 18, 2020

RACINE - Diane Lynn Benson, "Dee Dee", age 76, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Salt Lake City, UT, August 17, 1944, daughter of the late Glen and Laverne (Nee: Jensen) Vetter.

Dee Dee graduated from Concordia University and worked as a loan processer for Pioneer Saving and Loan, as a paralegal for Attorneys Fetek and Grady, and as a branch manager for First Wisconsin Bank. Her passion was taking care of her customers at Dee Dee's Dania from 1988 – 2015. Dee Dee was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband, Troy Benson; daughter, Sasha Hefler of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Jade, Aurora, and Lawson; siblings, Carol Harris, Linda Zuniga, Russell (Kathy) Vetter, Mark (Lenora) Vetter, Terry (Cindy) Vetter; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 2 pm at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring Street, Dover, WI

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
