Diana L. Simon

September 30, 1945 - September 8, 2019

RACINE - Diana Lynn Simon, age 73, passed away Sunday September 8, 2019. Diana was born in Racine on September 30, 1945, daughter of the late Dorothy Laska and Richard Salomski.

Diana graduated from Washington Park High School "Class of 1963". In her spare time, she enjoyed painting and ceramics.

Diana will be missed by her children, Shawn (Dennis) Pittsley, Rick Simon; grandchildren, Nick Mohon, Richie (Anna) Pittsley, Zach (Samantha) Pittsley; great grandchildren, Alanna, Nevaeh, Karter, Kolton and Kennedy; sisters, Linda Strommen, Candace Lepow, Kelly (Steve) Duckworth; her canine companion, Lola; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Diana was also preceded in death by her adopted father, Edward Lepow, her previous husband, Richard Simon and brother-in-law, John Strommen.

Private family services were held.

