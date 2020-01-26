Diana M. Strickland

May 6, 1966 - January 23, 2020

Diana M. Strickland, 53, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Racine on May 6, 1966, the daughter of Louis and Teresa Martinez. Diana was a graduate of Washington Park High School.

On March 9, 1991, she was united in marriage to Shepard James Strickland.

Diana is survived by her husband, Shepard; children, Tyler "TJ" Martinez, Brandie, Brianna, and Brenna Strickland; grandchildren, Savanah Rose, Ava Leilani, and Sophie Marie; parents, Louis and Teresa Martinez; and siblings, Tim Martinez, Alan Martinez, and Michele Strickland. She is further survived by other relatives and many dear friends.

Visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Tuesday January 28, 2020 from 5 p.m. until service time at 7 p.m.

Complete obituary information is available on the funeral home website.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479