Diane Kay Haase December 2, 1947 – May 24, 2020 Racine - Diane Kay Haase, 72, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born in Racine on December 2, 1947, daughter of the late Robert and Lorraine (Née: Luvsby) Lekas. Diane was united in marriage to the love of her life, James Haase, on March 22, 1969. Diane was a dedicated homemaker for her family. She even had time to operate a daycare business and a cleaning business. Diane had a great love for animals, especially dogs and birds. Diane leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Jim Haase; daughter, Jennifer Delgado; son, Jeremy (Terasa) Haase; grandchildren, Mikayla Haase 18, Jessica Delgado 17, Julia Delgado 15, Jacob Delgado 13, Jaden Delgado 11, Mason Farber 9, Kira Haase 6, and Nathan Haase 9; brother, Gary Lekas; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention. In addition to her parents, Diane is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Lekas. A celebration of Diane's life will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, 4:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 3:00pm until 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society – Racine Campus. The family has requested that you wear bright colored clothing to the service. In accordance with Racine County mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. You may be required to wait outside until others leave the building. For the safety and security of our guests we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53402 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on May 29, 2020.