Diane L. Voss

September 15, 1931 – April 19, 2020

STURTEVANT - Diane L. Voss, age 88, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Froedtert South Kenosha Medical Center.

She was born in Racine, WI on September 15, 1931 the daughter of Stan and Marj (nee: Tilson) Schumacher. Diane attended William Horlick High School, later receiving her GED. On January 22, 1949 she was united in marriage to Dave Voss. She lived in Sturtevant for 48 years raising her family. She moved to Union Grove for a number of years, before moving back to Sturtevant. She was a member of Grace Church. While raising her family, Diane worked at Sears in the Customer Service Department for many years.

Diane enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, gardening, ceramics and attending Bible Study classes at Grace Church. In her later years, she always looked forward to her Friday hair appointment with her hairdresser/friend Cheryl and then going for lunch. She was a kind and gentle soul and will be missed by all who loved her.

Surviving are two sons, Mark (Peggy) Voss of Burlington and Gary (Sue) Voss of Sturtevant; two daughters, Debra (Herbert) Krupp and Cheryl Voss all of Racine; 10 grandchildren, Steve, Dan, Patrick, Greg, Jeff, Narada, Jennifer, Matt, Mike and Tim; 21 great grandchildren; sister, Carole Schumacher Bowen (Palm Springs, CA); brother, John Schumacher (Desert Hot Springs, CA), and sister-in-law, Pat Schumacher (Sturtevant). She is further survived by many special cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Joe.

Services will be live streamed at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home coming up within the next week or two. Please look in future newspaper editions or visit the funeral home website for service date / time, which will be announced once confirmed. Memorials to Grace Church in Racine, in her name would be appreciated.

Special thanks to her daughter, Debra, who stepped in to lovingly care for her mother when she needed extra help for weeks at a time and the Killarney Kourt Assisted Living Staff.

