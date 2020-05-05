Diane L. Voss
1931 - 2020
Diane L. Voss September 15, 1931 – April 19, 2020 STURTEVANT - Diane L. Voss, age 88; beloved wife of the late Dave Voss; dear mother of Mark (Peggy) Voss, Gary (Sue) Voss, Debra (Herbert) Krupp and Cheryl Voss; and cherished grandmother of Steve, Dan, Patrick, Greg, Jeff, Narada, Jennifer, Matt, Mike and Tim; passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Froedtert South Kenosha Medical Center. Services for Diane will be live streamed from Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:00 pm with Pastor Cole Griffin officiating. Only the IMMEDIATE FAMILY will be present at the funeral home. You may witness this service live by accessing the live stream link at https://youtu.be/LwOIEkEBlog on Thursday beginning at 11:45 am (service will start at 12 noon). Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to Grace Church in Racine, in her name would be appreciated. Special thanks to her daughter, Debra, who stepped in to lovingly care for her mother when she needed extra help for weeks at a time and the Killarney Kourt Assisted Living Staff. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com

Published in Journal Times on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 entries
April 24, 2020
Cousins we were. Still remember our swimming years at Wind Point & your wedding to Dave. Miss all the Schumachers.
Pearl Berndt
April 22, 2020
My sweet friend Diane....I will miss her terribly. I will think of her every friday❤ I loved your mom! My sincere sympathies to you all. She told me every week how she was so blessed to have her kids. She couldn't do it without you! May you find comfort in knowing she is home with her Lord and Savior. ❤
Cheryl
Friend
