Diane Lillian Tyree

Diane Lillian Tyree (Malyszko) 77, a longtime resident of both Racine and Tichigan (Waterford), Wisconsin, passed away Sunday the 24th of November at Columbia St. Mary's Medical Center in Milwaukee.

She was the wife of Daniel K. Tyree (Bud) and they shared 55 years of marriage and are the parents of Renée L. Tyree (Phoenix, AZ) and Michael J. Tyree (Tucson, AZ). Born in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of Joseph Malyszko and Emily Walczak Malyszko, who preceded her in death. Diane is survived by her husband Daniel Tyree, children Renée Tyree and Michael Tyree.

Diane was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Racine, St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Racine and St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Big Bend. She was a devout Catholic and served the church and community in various roles, including being a Eucharistic Minister.

Diane graduated from Lourdes High school and attended DePaul University. She began her career as an accounting supervisor with Spiegel's and then found her passion of working with children with disabilities and retired after a 29 year career as a special education teaching assistant for Wisconsin public school system. She was acknowledged for her excellence and dedication and received the district's Support Services Award for 2001-2002, as well as years of service recognition. While her children were in school, Diane served terms as PTA President and Vice-President and President of the Parents for Physically Disabled organization.

Diane and Bud enjoyed casino trips together especially trips to Wendover, Nevada where they had their own winning strategies on the slots.

She will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity, beautiful smile, humor, her work with children with disabilities and being a loving mother and wife.

Donations may be made in her memory to

https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html

A celebration of Diane's life will take place on Thursday, December 5th, 2019 at Integrity Celebration Center. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:15am, followed by at 11:30am memorial service and luncheon. Diane will be laid to rest at the Southern WI Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at 2:00pm.

For out of state family and friends, rooms are available at the Amerincinn (2709 Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105). They can be reached by phone at 262-534-2125.

Services Entrusted to:

Integrity Funeral Services

www.integrityfunerals.net

262-514-4600