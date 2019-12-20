Dolores Ann Olmstead (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Lucy's Catholic Church
3031 Drexel Avenue
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lucy's Catholic Church
3031 Drexel Avenue
Obituary
Dolores A. OlmsteadNee: Fredericks

RACINE - Dolores Ann Olmstead, age 89, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Siena Shorelight Memory Care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, December 21, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at St. Lucy's Catholic Church, 3031 Drexel Avenue, with Reverend Javier Guativa officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet Friday at the funeral home 4-7 P.M. and on Saturday at the church, 9-10 A.M. Memorials to Alzheimer's Research has been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 20, 2019
