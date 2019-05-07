Sister Dolores (Andre) Enderle, O.P.

August 8, 1925 - May 4, 2019

RACINE - Sister Dolores Enderle, O.P., 93, passed away at Lakeshore at Siena, Racine, WI on Saturday May 4, 2019.

Dolores Ann was born August 8, 1925 to Joseph and Marie (nee: Strobl) Enderle in Detroit, MI. On September 6, 1944 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1945 she was given the religious name Sister André. She professed her first vows in 1947 and her final vows in 1953. In 1968 she returned to using her baptismal name, Dolores.

Sister Dolores spent many years in service to others in teaching and administration. She began her ministry in 1946 at St. Rose, Racine, WI. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were St. Joseph, St. Edward, and Dominican College, Racine; St. John, Little Chute; St. Aloysius, Sauk City; and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Kenosha. From 1983-1990 she served as President of St. Catharine College, St. Catharine, Kentucky. She also served in Detroit and Adrian, MI and Walls, Mississippi. From 1990-1994 she was the Vice President of the Racine Dominicans. In 2009 she published the book A Time to Grow. In December 2013 she became a resident at Siena Center, Racine. In January 2019 she moved to Lakeshore at Siena.

Sister Dolores is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; her twin sister Marie T. Van Loon; sister-in-law Gertrude Enderle; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and her brothers Joseph, John N. and Edward Enderle.

Visitation will be in the Siena Center Chapel on Thursday May 9, beginning at 9:00 a.m. with a Remembering Service at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.

The Racine Dominicans would like to extend their thanks to the staffs of Supportive Living at Siena Center, Community Care and Lakeshore at Siena who cared for Sister Dolores.

