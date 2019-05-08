Sister Dolores Enderle (Andre) O.P. (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Please accept my heart felt sympathy for the loss of your..."
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Siena Center Chapel
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Siena Center Chapel
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sister Dolores (Andre) Enderle, O.P.

August 8, 1925 - May 4, 2019

RACINE - Sister Dolores Enderle, O.P., 93, passed away at Lakeshore at Siena, Racine, WI on Saturday May 4, 2019.

Visitation will be in the Siena Center Chapel on Thursday May 9, beginning at 9:00 a.m. with a Remembering Service at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on May 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.