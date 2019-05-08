Sister Dolores (Andre) Enderle, O.P.
August 8, 1925 - May 4, 2019
RACINE - Sister Dolores Enderle, O.P., 93, passed away at Lakeshore at Siena, Racine, WI on Saturday May 4, 2019.
Visitation will be in the Siena Center Chapel on Thursday May 9, beginning at 9:00 a.m. with a Remembering Service at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.
