RACINE - Dolores Jean (nee: Felch) Puttick, age 88, passed away peacefully at Villa at Lincoln Park on Monday morning, March 4, 2019. Dolores was born in Racine on September 2, 1930 to the late George W. and Mabel F. (nee: Ellison) Felch. She was a graduate of Washington Park High School. On March 29, 1975 in Dillon, S.C., Dolores was united in marriage with John Stanley Puttick, Jr. During her lifetime, she lived in California, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, North Carolina, Japan….before returning to Wisconsin to reside in Sturtevant and, eventually, back in Racine. Dolores had been employed by Ronscholdt’s, S.C. Johnson, Mike’s Restaurant and the United States Postal Service. Dolores had been a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Racine. Among her interests, she enjoyed reading & Asian culture; and was an advocate of police and veterans’ organizations & the United States Marine Corps. Surviving are her step-daughters, Jeanette, Christine, Elizabeth & Constance Puttick; brother-in-law, David E. Nelson; sister-in-law, Ruth L. Felch; nephews, Paul D. Felch and Richard W. (Flavia M.) Hansen; niece, Paula A. (Craig E.) Lawson; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, John Stanley Puttick, Jr. (2004); son, Marvin “Butch” L. Petersen; step-son, John S. Puttick III; sisters, Arlene Felch & Faye J. Nelson; and brother, Kenneth “Guy” Felch. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 5:30 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 –5:30 pm. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A heartfelt note of thanks to the entire staffs of Racine Commons Assisted Living, Villa at Lincoln Park and Grace Hospice for the compassionate care & support given in Aunt Dolores’s time of need. Also, special thanks to Dolores’s nephew and niece, Rick & Flavia Hansen, for their genuine concern and constant attention during the past 15 years. May God bless all of you! DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 262-552-9000



4600 County Line Rd.

Racine , WI 53403

