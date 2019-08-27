Dolores "Dolly" Milbauer Gerber

July 3, 1927 - August 24, 2019

RACINE - Dolores "Dolly" Milbauer Gerber, 92, passed away at Lakeshore at Siena on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Dolly was born on July 3, 1927 to Eric and Noami (nee, Sorenson) Milbauer. She graduated from Racine County Agricultural School. She met her lifelong partner, Calvin Gerber and were married on May 11, 1946. Dolly was a dedicated wife and mother. She worked for a short time at Western Publishing Company. She was a very supportive figure for many years, helping her husband with his Semi Pro baseball teams which included Racine Fords, Merchants Delivery, Jacobsen and lastly the original Racine Redbirds.

Dolly loved playing bingo and making puzzles. In her 50's she formed a ladies bowling team with little experience. One day she rolled a 300 game and made the newspaper. She was so proud she turned to her husband and said, "see your not the only one that makes the sports section".

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Calvin Gerber; her parents, Eric and Stella Milbauer, and Noami and Archie Overson; her brother, Allen Milbauer; and three grandchildren, Jamie and Jenny Konsinowski; and Tammy (Evinic) Hush; sons-in-law, Michael Larson and Gene Konsinowski. She will be sadly missed by her children, Darlene Larson, Allen Gerber and Susan Konsinowski; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and two sisters-in-law. Dolly is now safe and warm with her family and friends in her makers hands.

Funeral services for Dolly will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday evening, August 28, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. A private family interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation for Dolly will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com