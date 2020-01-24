Dolores Milburn Coates

March 8, 1924 - January 21, 2020

With her family by her side, Dolores Milburn Coates, age 95, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Stratford, Hamilton County, Iowa, March 8, 1924, daughter of the late Ward and Rilla (Nee: Chally) Milburn.

Dolores was a graduate of Central High School, Duluth, MN, in 1942. On June 24, 1944, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Glenn Richard Coates, at the First Methodist Church in Warrenton, Virginia, where Glenn was stationed. While Glenn was deployed overseas Dolores attended Duluth State Teachers College. Upon Glenn's return, they both attended UW-Madison where Dolores received a BS in History and Glenn a Law Degree in 1948. In 1952 they moved to Racine and made their home by the lake.

Dolores was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She was very active with St. Luke's Hospital Auxiliary, serving on the Board of Directors. Dolores was a loyal member of the PEO Sisterhood AZ chapter. She was responsible for the very busy social life she and Glenn enjoyed. She was extraordinary witty and articulate – and a warm and charming hostess. Most importantly, she was a sympathetic, wise, and very loving wife and mother.

Dolores will be dearly missed by her husband, Glenn, of nearly 76 years; son, Richard W. Coates; daughter, Cristie (Anthony) Leto; grandchildren; Ellison Coates, Glenn (Lauren) Coates, Richard, Robert and Anna Leto; great grandchildren, Truman and Roxy Coates, niece, Julia Milburn other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Elbert (Joan) Milburn.

A Memorial Service celebrating Dolores's life will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020. 2:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church, 745 Main St. with Rev Jakes Voker officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation, Tuesday, 1:00 PM until time of service at the church. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to University of Wisconsin Foundation, 1848 University Ave, Madison, WI 53726 or Racine Community Foundation, 1135 Warwick Way #200 Racine, WI 53406 have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Aurora at Home Hospice, especially her nurses Holly and Shirley. An extra special thank you to her caregiver, LeAnne DeBoer for her loving and compassionate care.

