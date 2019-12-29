Dolores Ruth Porter

October 28, 1927 - December 21, 2019

Dolores Ruth Porter, age 92, passed away at the Manor of Kenosha on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

Dolores was born to John and Emma Adel (nee: Gebhardt) on October 28, 1927. She was married to Claire W. Porter on June 28, 1947, at St. John's Lutheran Church.

Dolores is survived by her children: Reverend Donald (Lorraine) Porter, Thomas (Julie) Porter, Janet (Emmanuel) Vuvunas, and Kristine (Scott) Phillips; grandchildren, Connie (Charles) Poth, Robert (Melissa) Porter, Linda (Curt) Leggenhager, Timothy (Jennifer) Porter, Kathryn (Taye) Shuayb, Sarah Porter, Andrew Phillips, Michael Phillips, Nicholas (Ashley) Phillips, Elizabeth Phillips; great-grandchildren, Christine (Robert) Fitzgerald, Caitlin (Aaron) Gensler, Paige, Dayne, James, Phoebe, Brooklyn, and Anna; great-great-grandchild, Winry; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Dolores was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Claire, her infant son David, her parents, brothers, sisters and in-laws.

Dolores worked several jobs during her lifetime, but most of her time was spent being the best daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and aunt anyone could wish for. She was loving and supportive, loved to laugh, and enjoyed playing cards. She was a faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church.

Funeral services for Dolores will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church on Saturday, January 4, 2019. Guests may meet with the family at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church or Racine Lutheran High School have been suggested.

Grateful thanks to Dr. Robert Brown, Dr. Prakash Shah, Society's Assets, Community Care, The Manor of Kenosha, Aurora Palliative Care, and Hospice Alliance.

