RACINE - Don Andrew Christensen, 73, passed away at Froedtert Hospital on March 9, 2019. Don was born in Racine on April 4, 1945, to the late Irving and Evelyne (nee Sorensen) Christensen. He was united in marriage to Sarah “Sally” Haas at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Racine on April 1, 1970. Don was a member at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Racine. Don worked as a printing pressman for several years. After retirement, he owned and operated Flowers by Walter. Don enjoyed several hobbies including golfing and bowling. He loved classic cars and driving his Corvette. Don and his wife, Sally, enjoyed dining out and antique shopping. Don loved animals and loved and cared for many pets throughout his life. Most of all, Don loved his family and he will be deeply missed. Left to cherish Don’s memory is his loving wife, Sally Christensen; his son, Steven (Tami) Christensen; his daughters: Cynthia (Dejan) Kozic and Kristina (Michael Visek) Christensen; his brother, Richard (Rita) Christensen; his sister, Karen (Sam) Fernandez; his grandchildren: Stephanie and Timothy Christensen and Nikodije, Aleksandar, and Natalia Kozic; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Don is preceded in death by his brother, Robert (Mildred) Christensen; his sister, Judith (Ronald) Petersen; and his brother, Jerome Christensen. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Father Steve Varghese officiating. Another visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of mass. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital (262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105) and/or American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) (424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804) and/or (PO Box 758517 Topeka, KS, 66675-8517). Online condolences may be expressed at



