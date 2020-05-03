Don Engstrom August 11, 1934 - April 14, 2020 SURPRISE, ARIZONA - (formerly from Racine, WI) passed away peacefully April 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with blood cancer. He was born August 11, 1934 in Norway, MI to Ruth and David Engstrom. He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years Shirley and her two daughters Heather and Dawn( Joel) along with four grandchildren and two great grandchildren, his twin brother Ray (Gayle) Engstrom of Arizona, sister in-law Patricia Radke from Racine, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who loved Don dearly. He was preceded in death by his first wife Kay (Radke) Engstrom of 46 years, his parents, his brother and sister in-laws Earl (Lois) Engstrom, Gayle Engstrom, his sister Pat, his Mother in-law and Father in-law Clara and Otto Radke, brother in-laws and sister in-law Roy , Earl (Rita) and Terry Radke and Dorothy (Bud) Boyce. Nieces Anne (Radke) Cooper and Linda Schultz. Shirley and Don were introduced by mutual friends who knew they both had lost their spouses. Their first date was Shirley's invitation to Easter Sunday services and led to marriage in 90 days (You don't dawdle in your senior years). God gave them 15 plus wonderful years together. Shirley and Don both loved to golf, watched golf and spent time with their friends in Sun City Grand and church. They traveled a bit to Washington D.C., Boston, Racine and a wonderful whirlwind trip to Europe. To all of you reading this, please keep in mind God only promised us today, so don't wait to connect, reconnect, or wait until later to tell those you love just how much they are loved. Dear God, I now entrust my precious Don to you. Shirley.



