Don L. Magnuson

November 26, 1939 - June 30, 2019

RACINE - Don Lee Magnuson, age 79, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington. He was born in Norway, MI, November 26, 1939 son of the late Iver and Elsa (Nee: Lindholm) Magnuson.

On June 3, 1967, in Racine, Don was united to marriage to Vicki L. Youngs. He then went off to serve in the U.S. Army stationed in Vietnam for 1 1/2 years. Returning home Don was employed as a sheet metal worker with Mohr Jones, Martin Peterson Co and Bert Jensen and Sons. He volunteered as a Root River Rat, was a member of the Model A Club and enjoyed playing cards and going to car races. He was a devoted husband and father who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife Vicki, children, John D. Magnuson and Cynthia J. Magnuson; sister-in-law, Carol Youngs; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 4 brothers and a sister.

Per Don's wishes services will be private with interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Veteran's Home in Union Grove have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Veterans Home in Union Grove for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com