Don Onigkeit

KIMBALL, NE - Don Onigkeit passed away peacefully May 31, 2017 at his home after a five-year battle with cancer.

Don was born in Kimball, Nebraska on November 1, 1954 to Lester and Orleatha Onigkeit. He grew up in Racine (Crestview) and moved to Ontario CA in 1969. He moved back to Nebraska where he met and married Connie Sanders in Sidney before moving back to Kimball where they built their dream home.

Don was a Ford mechanic for many years, until he was disabled in a vehicle accident in 1987. His love of cars and antiques provided Don and Con the opportunity to be a part of many parades and excursions. They both shared a passion for being avid blood donors and committed to donating as often as they could. Don started every morning with his "Coffee Group" and was always ready to lend a helping hand. Everyone who knew Don enjoyed his sense of humor, especially the nurses and hospice team.

He is survived by his wife Con, brother Doug, sisters Treva Jackson and Kathy Brekeller, mother-in-law, three sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, one uncle, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Wayne, maternal and paternal grandparents, father-in-law and three brothers-in-law.

A memorial service was held on June 8, 2017 at the Presbyterian Church in Kimball.