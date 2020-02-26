Donald A. Oakes

December 22, 1933 - February 23, 2020

RACINE - Donald A. Oakes, age 86, passed away February 23, 2020 at Oak Ridge Care Center. He was born in Shawano, WI, December 22, 1933 son of the late Andrew and Viola (Nee: Brunner) Oakes.

Don proudly served his country in the US Army from 1954-1957. On August 25, 1962 he was united in marriage to Judith Burkert who preceded him in death in 2006. He was employed by AW Oakes and Son for 43 years and by Payne and Dolan for 6 years. Don was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and Operating Engineers Local 139.

Surviving are sons, Andrew, Donald and Paul (Melinda) Oakes; daughter, Maureen (Jeffrey) Hodgdon; grandchildren, Collin, Kyle, Zachary, Joshua, Grace, John, and Lydia; brother, Allan W. Oakes; sister, Barbara Oakes; brothers-in-law, Fr. William C. Burkert, Bro. Paul T. Michalenko, ST; sisters-in-law, Anita Oakes, Jeanette Oakes; Glenn and Sandy Oakes; nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he also was preceded in death by his brother John Oakes and stepmother, Gertrude Oakes.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1425 Grove Avenue, on Monday March 2, 2020, 10:00 a.m., with Rev. William F. Burkert officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Memorials to St. Edward Catholic Church or to one's favorite charity have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Oak Ridge Care Center and at Season's Hospice for all of their loving and compassionate care.

