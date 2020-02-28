Donald A. Oakes (1933 - 2020)
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
1425 Grove Avenue
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
1425 Grove Avenue
Donald A. Oakes

December 22, 1933 - February 23, 2020

RACINE - Donald A. Oakes, age 86, passed away February 23, 2020 at Oak Ridge Care Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1425 Grove Avenue, on Monday March 2, 2020, 10:00 a.m., with Rev. William F. Burkert officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Memorials to St. Edward Catholic Church or to one's favorite charity have been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 28, 2020
bullet World War II
