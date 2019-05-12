Donald C. Bednar

August 6, 1935 - May 10, 2019

RACINE - Donald Charles Bednar, age 83, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

He was born in Racine, August 6, 1935, son of the late Edward and Margaret (Nee: Darge) Bednar.

Don proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953-1956 stationed in Korea. On June 14, 1958, at Holy Communion Lutheran Church he was united in marriage to Barbara J. Brisko. Don was employed by J.I Case Co. for 20 years retiring in 1987. He was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church and was an avid NASCAR fan. Above all he treasured the time spent his family. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Barbara; daughter, Sherrie Collins (William Wishau); grandson Patrick Collins; god children, Barbara Suiter, Anthony Suiter, Kevin Mann, Keith Mann; in-laws, Sammy (Jeaneen) Brisko, Selma Bednar, Eileen Bednar; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, William and Edward and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sam and Louise Brisko, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nancy and Mike Saavedra.

A Memorial service will be held at the funeral home Friday, May 17, 2019, 5:00 P.M. with Reverend Mark Doidge officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation Friday at 3:00 P.M. until time of service at 5:00 P.M. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Ascension All Saints for their loving and compassionate care.

