Donald C. Bednar (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
Donald C. Bednar

August 6, 1935 - May 10, 2019

RACINE - Donald Charles Bednar, age 83, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

A Memorial service will be held at the funeral home Friday, May 17, 2019, 5:00 P.M. with Reverend Mark Doidge officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation Friday at 3:00 P.M. until time of service at 5:00 P.M. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

bullet U.S. Marines
