Donald C Boedeker

3/15/1948 - 3/29/2019

GENESEE (formerly Wind Lake) - Boedeker, Donald C. "Don", age 71, of Waukesha, passed away at Maplewood Skilled Nursing Facility in Sauk City, Wisconsin on March 29, 2019.

Don was born in Waukesha March 15, 1948, the son of the late Norman and June (nee. Hogenson). He graduated Muskego High School and was drafted into the U.S. Army. Upon his return he married his high school sweetheart, Sue Berube, whom proceeded him in death in 2006. The couple lived in Wind Lake and moved to the Genesee area of Waukesha County in 1999. Don worked at the F. Dohmen Company for nearly 40 years. He enjoyed music, vacationing in the Caribbean and reading.

Sadly, missed by his two daughters: Dionne Boedeker (Steve) of Lodi, WI and Tamara Boedeker (Nick) of California; one grandchild: Rachel Groth, and his dog Beulah, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, wife Sue, and brother Bean.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening, April 4, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM in the Funeral Home with Family Eulogy, Celebrations and Prayers from 6:00 - 6:30 PM. A Private Burial will take place on Friday April 5, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Norway Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the family for distribution to charities of causes near to the family. Thank You to the nurses and staff of Maplewood Skilled Nursing Facility in Sauk City for your care of our father Don.

Mealy Funeral Home

225 West Main Street

Waterford, Wisconsin 53185

262-534-2233

www.mealyfuneralhome.com