Donald C. Dropp March 3, 1928 - May 2, 2020 TOWN OF RAYMOND - Don went home to heaven on Sat, May 2, 2020 peacefully at the age of 92. Don served his country in the Korean war. He married Joy Schultz in 1953 and they started their family in West Allis, WI. They were married for 55 years. Don who made his career as a union carpenter, built 3 of his own homes (one at age 72), 2 in Raymond where he's lived for over 50 years. Don was known by all as a kind man and wonderful father with a light-hearted approach to life. He enjoyed spending time with family, farming and watching sports and westerns on TV. He'll be missed most by children Peter (Susan) Dropp, Mark (Ione) Dropp, Deborah Devowe, Mary Ann (Douglas) Harcus and brother Wayne Dropp. Grandchildren Jeremy (Amanda) Harcus, Justin (Maggie) Harcus, Jessica and Luke Dropp. Great-grandchildren Wesley, Evie and Kinsley. Don was preceded in death by his wife Joy, son Michael and brothers Ralph and John "Jack". Due to current restrictions, private services being held. The family wishes to thank the staff at Hales Corners Care Center for their selfless care during the last 6 weeks. Memorials to Habitat for Humanity appreciated. HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME 9200 S. 27th St. - Oak Creek, WI 414-761-2750 www.heritagefuneral.com

Published in Journal Times on May 10, 2020.
