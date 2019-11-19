Donald D. Jaquish Sr.

May 2, 1925 - November 15, 2019

Donald D. Jaquish Sr., 94, beloved by friends and treasured by family, passed away peacefully at home November 15th, 2019.

Don was born in Eau Claire May 2, 1925 to Clarence and Evelyn Jaquish. During his childhood he lived in numerous cities across America as his father was a heavy-equipment mechanic for the creation of rural electric powerline corridors. He graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1943, and was employed by J. I. Case Company of Racine, WI, building aircraft components for the war effort before enlisting in the army in 1944. He served in France and Belgium, and fought through the Battle of the Bulge. As 1st Scout, 2nd Division, 23rd Infantry, Co. B, he distinguished himself on the battlefield, and was awarded two Bronze Stars for bravery.

Following WWII, Don married Eunice Tandberg of Colfax June 22, 1947, moving to S. Carolina to attend college at Bob Jones University, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1952. Upon graduation they returned to Eau Claire where he worked for Presto Industries and U.S. Rubber before moving to Racine, WI in 1965 to work again for Case Co. as a systems engineer. In 1985 he was given early retirement and he and Eunice moved back to their family farm outside Eau Claire, starting a new life as retirees, engaging in volunteer ministries wherever needed. Don served at Eau Claire Wesleyan Church, Gideons International and the Eau Claire Jail Ministry.

Don was also an ace mechanic and handyman--the family's Mr. Fix-it--with endless energy and enthusiasm for projects at home and in the service of others. And he was a reliable source of godly wisdom and generosity, plus an eternal romantic who could be often seen strolling along a sidewalk holding Eunice's hand--newlyweds of just 67 years. Beyond that he was an exceptional father of three, grandfather of eleven, great grandfather of seventeen, and great-great grandfather of five.

Surviving him are his uncle, Harry Williams (Marj) of Milwaukee, WI; brother, Gary Jaquish (Carolyn) of Sturtevant, WI; son, Donald Jaquish, Jr., of Eau Claire; son, Daniel Jaquish (Carol) of Malakoff, TX; and daughter, Dawn McVea (Ian) of Arlington, TX.

Funeral service will take place at 11 am on Monday, November 25, 2019 at The Eau Claire Wesleyan Church, 2405 Keith Street, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Burial with military honors will take place at 2 pm on Monday, November 25, 2019 in the Brunswick Cemetery in the Town of Brunswick. Visitation will take place at Hulke Family Funeral Home on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2-4 pm and then on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the church an hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to the Gideons or the Eau Claire Jail Ministry in remembrance of Dad's work with those organizations. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.