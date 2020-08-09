1/
Donald Edward Kehoe
Donald Edward Kehoe

Mt. Pleasant - Donald Edward Kehoe, age 73, transitioned to a heavenly life, at home in Mt. Pleasant, WI on July 31, 2020 with his loving family at his side.

The family would especially like to thank the team at Aurora Hospice, Dr. Scott Field, Dr. Leonardo Montemurro, Chaplain Greg Price, and many neighbors and friends for the excellent care and friendship.

Draeger-Langendorf is in charge of arrangements. Please see the funeral home website, www.draeger-langendorf.com, for the complete obituary.

Published in Journal Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
