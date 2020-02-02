Donald F. Liesner (1934 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "So sorry, Sandy that you lost your Don! Thinking of you and..."
    - Peggy Svoboda
  • "I am sending my Dads' deepest condolences. My Dad is Don..."
    - Sharon Frank
  • "Don was one of the best people I ever knew."
    - Siebern Dykstra
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
Donald F. Liesner

May 22, 1934 – January 27, 2020

RACINE - Donald F. Liesner, age 85, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Ridgewood Care Center.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Reverend Laura Fladten officiating. Interment with full military honors will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020, 10:00 am at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Dover.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 2, 2020
