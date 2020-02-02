Donald F. Liesner
May 22, 1934 – January 27, 2020
RACINE - Donald F. Liesner, age 85, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Ridgewood Care Center.
Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Reverend Laura Fladten officiating. Interment with full military honors will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020, 10:00 am at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Dover.
