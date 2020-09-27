1/2
Donald F. Schweitzer
1929 - 2020
Donald F. Schweitzer

October 6, 1929 - September 11, 2020

RACINE - Donald Francis Schweitzer, 90, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020.

He was born in Racine on October 6, 1929 to Francis and Violet Schweitzer. Donald enlisted in the United States Army and served for 23 years, retiring as Sergeant 1st Class.

From there, he proceeded to work for Host Industries from 1974 to 2011, retiring as a supervisor.

In his free time, he found great enjoyment in golf, bowling and fishing.

Donald will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Erika; son, Thomas and his wife Mary Schweitzer; grandchildren, Irving and Luigi; and sister, Doris Roscizewski. He was preceded in death by his sisters Donna Dieter and Dorothy Winter.

Donald was laid to rest in a private ceremony at West Lawn Memorial Park with full military honors.

The entire Schweitzer family would like to take this opportunity to publicly express their profound gratitude to the entire medical staff at Ascension-All Saints, especially everyone in the I.C.U. Department for their thorough and attentive care, and gentle manner.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

Published in Journal Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 21, 2020
Erika & Family, so sorry to hear of your loss of Don. I worked with Sarge at Racine Industries for quite awhile before he retired. Don was a great person & will be missed.
Sharon Jensen
Coworker
September 21, 2020
My sympathies to Erika and Family. I worked with Sarge for many years and always enjoyed the smiles I would coax out of him. Rest in Peace Friend!
Trudy M Schatzman
Coworker
