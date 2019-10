Donald G Huggins

June 9, 1938 – October 18, 2019

RACINE – Donald G Huggins, 81, received the promise of eternal life because of his faith in Jesus Christ, on October 18, 2019.

Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com