Donald H. Beguhl
Donald H. Beguhl Beguhl, Donald H. "Don", age 90, of Kansasville, passed away peacefully at Angels Grace Hospice with his family at this side on Wednesday May 27, 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday June 5, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 145 South Sixth Street, Waterford, WI 53185. Services will begin at 1:30 PM in Church. Burial to follow at Rochester Cemetery with Military Honors. Full obituary appears at: www.mealyfuneralhome.com. Mealy Funeral Home, Inc. Waterford, Wisconsin 262-534-2233 www.mealyfuneralhome.com

Published in Journal Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
JUN
5
Service
01:30 PM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Mealy Funeral Home
225 West Main Street
Waterford, WI 53185
(262) 534-2233
