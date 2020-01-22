Donald J. Servi

August 31, 1950 - January 18, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT - Donald J. Servi, 69, went home to safely into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Donald was born in Racine on August 31, 1950 to Alvin and Virginia Servi. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in finance and economics from Dominican College. Following college, he worked at Merkt Enterprise where he served as the Vice President of Finance. He semi-retired seven years ago but continued to work part time for Berkley, Iselin & Lotz CPA firm.

Donald married Patricia Matter at Trinity Lutheran Church on March 2, 1974. He was the love of her life. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church serving on various committees and attending Bible class. Donald was truly a loving family man. He loved spending time with his family whether it was going out to dinner on Friday nights, or going on family vacations like to Florida and Hawaii. Donald also enjoyed going up north fishing with his friends and family and playing sheepshead and beating his son in law at cribbage. He loved doing crossword puzzles and Sudoku. You could always find him on Sunday morning doing breakfast with the boys.

He is survived by his adoring wife Patricia, daughters Gina (Michael) Lewis and Janna Servi, grandchildren Liam and Lilly Lewis, mother Virginia Servi, mother in law Lorraine Matter; siblings Diane (Steven) Bergman, James (Becky) Servi and Jayne Rau, brother in law Steven (Eunice) Matter and sister in law Val Matter. Donald is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, father in law Harold Matter, and brothers in law Gary and Michael Matter and John Rau.

A visitation for Donald will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva street from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. A private interment service will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church would be appreciated.

