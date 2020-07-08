Donald "Don" Joseph Turczynski

October 23, 1956 - June 26, 2020

STURTEVANT - Donald "Don" Joseph Turczynski, 63, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Milwaukee on October 23, 1956, the son of the late Donald and Roselle (nee: Kowalski) Turczynski. Don was a graduate of Case High School. He worked as a supervisor at Manco for many years.

He loved laying out in the sun and working on his tan. Don also enjoyed listening to music, especially Cher, going to Las Vegas to soak up that desert sun, boating, and eating "Smarties" candy.

Surviving are his siblings, Roger (Diane) Turczynski, Roxanne (Glenn) Bussian, and Daryl Turczynski; nieces and nephews, Melissa, Angela, Adam, Mariah, and Austin. He is further survived by other relatives and many dear friends.

A memorial service for Don will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479