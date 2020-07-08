1/1
Donald Joseph "Don" Turczynski
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald "Don" Joseph Turczynski

October 23, 1956 - June 26, 2020

STURTEVANT - Donald "Don" Joseph Turczynski, 63, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Milwaukee on October 23, 1956, the son of the late Donald and Roselle (nee: Kowalski) Turczynski. Don was a graduate of Case High School. He worked as a supervisor at Manco for many years.

He loved laying out in the sun and working on his tan. Don also enjoyed listening to music, especially Cher, going to Las Vegas to soak up that desert sun, boating, and eating "Smarties" candy.

Surviving are his siblings, Roger (Diane) Turczynski, Roxanne (Glenn) Bussian, and Daryl Turczynski; nieces and nephews, Melissa, Angela, Adam, Mariah, and Austin. He is further survived by other relatives and many dear friends.

A memorial service for Don will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
(262) 632-4479
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved