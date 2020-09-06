1/1
Donald L. Frank
1934 - 2020
Donald L. Frank

February 7, 1934 - August 27, 2020

Homosassa, FL/Formerly of Racine - Donald LeRoy Frank, age 86, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at HPH Hospice House, Lecanta, FL.

He was born in Racine, WI, February 7, 1934, son of the late Paul and Mildred (Nee: Johnson) Frank.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce (Nee:Geotz) Frank and his grandson, Brian Peterson.

Don is survived by several nieces, nephew, and great nieces and nephews; other relatives and dear friends, especially Mary.

Don graduated from Wm Horlick High School "Class of 1952". He was employed as a chemical processor at S.C. Johnson for 40 years and retired to Homosassa, FL. Don was an avid fisherman who enjoyed the outdoors and spending time at his mobile home in Lyndon Station, WI. He was a former member of the SC Johnson Fishing Club, the YMCA and the Elks. He will be dearly missed.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020, 11am at West Lawn Memorial Park, 9000 Washington Ave. Please meet at the cemetery entrance.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
