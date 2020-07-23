1/2
Donald Lee Charnon Sr.
Donald Lee Charnon, Sr.

September 5, 1934 - July 19, 2020

Donald Lee Charnon, Sr. (lovingly referred to as "The Don") of Cleveland Wisconsin passed away on July 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Don was born in Racine Wisconsin on September 5, 1934 to Francis and Ann Charnon. He married Sandra Lee Baird on July 27, 1957. Don was a butcher all of his life and cherished his award-winning garden of vegetables and fruit. Don was also an avid hunter and fisherman believing it wasn't a vacation unless you were doing one of the two. The best times he had was when he took his children on his hunting and fishing trips. Don also enjoyed playing sheepshead and golf and participated in a golf league for 60 years.

Don is survived by his wife Sandra; children, Donald Jr (Trish), Michael (Lori), Brian and Wendy; grandchildren, Erin, Lystra, Christa, Jacob, Jesse, Mia, Murphy and Noah; step grandchildren, Morgan and Mitchel; great grandchildren, Ember and Rhema; nephews, Rich and Jeffrey (Nitta); extended family members Richard (EO) and Diane Anderson, and many hunting and fishing buddies.

Don was proceeded in death by his parents, and brothers Fr. Allen Charnon and Francis (Butch) Charnon.

The outpouring of love and support during this difficult time has been greatly appreciated. As Don prepared his family for his next journey, he shared, "you can't live forever and I have done and seen everything I ever wanted to."

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Zimmer's Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center (Hwy 42& JJ, Howards Grove) from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences. Safe distancing and masks will be required.

The family would like to thank Aurora Home Hospice caregivers and Dr. Jonathon Yetter for their kind and compassionate care during this time.

A memorial fund has been established in Don's name for the Aurora at Home Hospice.



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
10:30 - 01:30 PM
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
July 23, 2020
Wendy, Brian and family
Sorry to hear about your father’s passing. He sounded like a wonderful man. My thoughts are with all of you.

Lynn Suemnicht Keitel
Lynn Suemnicht Keitel
July 22, 2020
My first day at work for Piggly Wiggly in the meat dept. I was 18 right out of high school . Don was the manager . I was shaking in my boots . When did you pack it came time for lunch he asked me did you pack a lunch? No Sir . Do you have money to buy something here ? No Sir ok come with me he took me to the local restaurant bought my lunch and told me to be sure to pack a lunch . Its hard work here you need to eat lunch ! I never forgot him for that ! My deepest sympathy for his family !

Sandra K Boettcher-Ballo
July 22, 2020
When I think of Don the first thing that comes to mind is he was a "Man's Man". Strong and rugged but with a kindness that he offered to all and a special love and tenderness for his family.

When I close my eyes I can still hear his infectious laugh at one of our bad deer camp jokes. It was hearty and rang from the rafters.

I appreciate all he taught me about the outdoors and the time he spent acclimating a city boy to the north woods. He forgot more about hunting and fishing then I will ever know.

God Bless you Don, you will be missed and never forgotten.
Larry Stanczak
Friend
